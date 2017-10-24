Franklin police investigate multiple reports of attempted home break-ins

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FRANKLIN, Ind. – Franklin police are investigating three separate reports of attempted home break-ins in three different neighborhoods.

Late Saturday night, a woman in the Franklin Cove Apartments told police she had just gotten out of the shower and was going to check on her young child when she heard the front door of her apartment rattling. She says she looked out of the peephole and saw a man wearing all black and some kind of mask to cover his face.

The woman told police she grabbed a shotgun while the door was rattling hard enough to knock a hanging picture off the wall. Moments later, the rattling stopped and the man ran off. An employee at the nearby Motel 6 told police she saw a man possibly matching the clothing description running through the area.

The next night, Pam Goodwin called 911 from her normally quiet neighborhood on Somerset Drive. She said her front porch motion lights had been tripped, her dog was barking at the front door, and she could hear somebody apparently trying to turn the door handle.

“The most scared I’ve ever been in my entire life,” Goodwin said.

Goodwin says she stayed on the line with 911 until officers arrived a few minutes later. Officers searched outside and inside the house but didn’t find anything or anyone suspicious. Goodwin believes her barking dog scared the would-be intruder away.

“I guess I never thought it would happen in this neighborhood,” she said. “I thought I was safe and nothing would ever happen in this neighborhood, and I was wrong.”

The third report came around 2:30 Monday morning from a homeowner on 14th Street. The man living there said he heard his front screen door rattling. He says he had his .44 magnum in hand as he looked out his front window. But he didn’t see anyone there when he looked outside, and police found nothing when they arrived.

Right now, there’s nothing to indicate the three cases are related. But police say the incidents are a reminder for everyone to keep their doors locked and front lights turned on.