Girl, 17, dies after semi crash in Franklin

FRANKLIN, Ind.– A teen girl has died following a crash in Franklin Friday night.

Around 11:15 p.m. on Oct. 20, police were called to State Road 44 and County Road 500 East on a report of a crash. Investigators say an SUV was going east on State Road 44 and went to turn north on 500 East.

Two semis were coming from the west. One went to turn and the SUV driver said she didn’t see the second semi and ended up crashing into it.

An adult female driver and four teenage passengers were in the SUV. The driver and three passengers were taken to Methodist Hospital. The front passenger, a 17-year-old girl, was transported to the hospital in critical condition.

The teen was taken off life support Monday and her organs were donated, according to Franklin Police. She has not been identified.

The others were released from the hospital.

The semi driver was not injured. Both drivers submitted to alcohol and drug tests, but officials didn’t report any indications of intoxication.