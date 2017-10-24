IKEA hires local seamstress

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FISHERS, Ind. — If you've been to the new IKEA store, you know the Swedish company carriers thousands of items. However, you may not realize some work inside the large store was done by a local seamstress.

Jamie Lee Bushong is known for her bridal and pageant gowns.

“I just love creating gowns and anything I can add sparkle to,” Bushong said.

That sparkle and creative style is reflected in Bushong’s Greenwood store, which she just opened this year.

“It’s Thee Indy Designer -- a lot of people question the extra “e.” In old English they used it as another word for you, so I’m trying to tell people that they are also the designer when they come in,” Bushong said.

Bushong’s passion for designing started early.

“Since I was five I’ve wanted to be a designer and I started sewing Barbie clothes back then, cutting out pieces of sheets and getting in trouble,” Bushong said.

Bushong has come a long way since the days of making Barbie clothes. When homeware giant IKEA needed a local designer, they contacted Bushong for the job, based on referrals. From there, she used their signature fabrics to help create curtains, banners, pillow cases and more than 50 giant lamp shades.

“I thought that was pretty amazing that they used a local person and I think it’s because I had to be there on site to do a lot of things,” Bushong said.

Besides the IKEA job and new store, Bushong has another new gig as a fashion and sewing teacher for the Indianapolis Art Center.

“You always wonder when you’re going to get recognized, and I used to think you had to move to a big city to do that, and I finally realized, you know what, I want to keep going in my hometown and make that a great city for fashion,” Bushong said.

If you’d like more information on the type of classes Bushong teaches, click here.