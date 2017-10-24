× IMPD investigates deadly shooting after anonymous caller reports body in alley

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department started its latest homicide investigation Tuesday evening, after an anonymous caller reported a possible body in an near northeast side alleyway.

Officers were called to the scene just south of the intersection of E. 38th St. and N. Adams St. at about 11:15 p.m. Tuesday. When they arrived, they found a man in his forties lying on the ground.

Medics pronounced him dead, he had been shot at least one time in the “upper portion” of his body, according to Capt. Harold Turner with IMPD.

“We really don’t have any information,” Turner said shortly after police arrived on scene, “Homicide is just starting to canvass the neighborhood to see if anyone heard anything.”

Turner said it’s unclear where the man had been killed.

“It is unknown right now whether this individual was dropped off, whether he was shot here on the scene, or whether there was an altercation in the car,” Turner added.

Overnight, no one else called 911 or reported the sounds of gunshots or struggles in the area of the alleyway.

IMPD says they are treating this as a murder investigation.