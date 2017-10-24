Investigating shattered sunroofs

Shattering sunroofs. It doesn't happen often but when it does it can be scary and dangerous. This problem has been reported before and dates back decades. Now an investigation by Consumer Reports finds complaints have been filed in hundreds of models, including cars with panoramic sunroofs -- a luxury feature that could pose a risk. They say the industry needs to put the pedal to the medal when it comes to improving standards and design.
