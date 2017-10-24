× Man arrested in deadly attack at Kroger to make first court appearance

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – The man accused of killing a father of 3 at a south side Kroger last Friday will make his first court appearance this morning.

Jason Cooper, 37, is scheduled to appear before a judge for his advisory of rights hearing around 8:30 a.m.

He’s accused of attacking Carlos Castro, 43, at Kroger in the 4200 block of South East Street shortly after 8:30 p.m. on October 20.

According to court documents, one witness saw Cooper talking loudly on his cell phone and using profane language in the moments before the attack. And a Kroger employee said Cooper asked him where he could find a knife in the store.

Minutes later, Cooper allegedly attacked Castro in the dairy aisle. Witnesses say they saw Castro being stabbed in the chest. Shoppers say they also heard three shots go off inside the store before Cooper fled.

Police say he stole a woman’s Toyota Camry in the parking lot and led police on a pursuit in Greenwood before he crashed and was taken into custody.

Police say when they took Cooper into custody he “appeared to be nervous, twitching, speaking fast and was unable to focus on one topic,” court documents say.

Cooper is currently in the Marion County Jail. We will learn more about when his initial hearing will be scheduled and the possibility of bond during his court appearance this morning.