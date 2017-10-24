× National FFA Convention and sports games to bring about extra folks to downtown Indianapolis this week

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Workers and visitors into downtown Indianapolis should get ready to see a sea of blue jackets starting Wednesday as the National FFA Convention gets underway.

The event, which bring about 65,000 visitors into the city, will have extra foot traffic around several areas and businesses in downtown.

Parking restrictions will be in place around the Indiana Convention Center, Lucas Oil Stadium and Bankers Life Fieldhouse throughout the week and will also include the following multiple-day street closures:

The southbound lane of Delaware Street between Maryland and South streets will be closed 6 a.m. Wednesday – 10 p.m. Friday .

. The south lane of Georgia Street between Capitol Avenue and Pennsylvania Street will be closed 8 a.m. Wednesday – 10 p.m. Saturday .

lane of Georgia Street between Capitol Avenue and Pennsylvania Street will be closed . South Street between Capitol Avenue and Missouri Street will be closed 8 a.m. Wednesday – 10 p.m. Saturday.

Other events happening in the city this week include:

Wednesday, Oct. 25

Market Street will be closed between Alabama and Delaware streets 8 a.m.–2 p.m. for the Original Farmers’ Market at the City Market. This is the final market of the year.

Capitol Avenue between Maryland and Georgia streets will be closed 2-2:45 p.m. for the FFA Grand March.

Capitol Avenue between Maryland and South streets and South Street between Missouri and Illinois streets will be closed 8-10 p.m. and 11:30 p.m. – 1 a.m. for crowd control for the FFA concert.

Special Events

An Indy Eleven game may cause increased traffic around IUPUI’s Michael A. Carroll Track and Soccer Stadium Sunday evening.

An Indiana Pacers game may cause increased traffic around Bankers Life Fieldhouse Sunday evening.