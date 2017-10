INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — A moderate intensity geomagnetic storm is in the forecast this week. That means the Northern Lights just MAY be seen as far south as Indiana.

Clouds will slowly scatter late Tuesday night, but they may still prohibit viewing. There may be some clearing by sunrise, so if you’re out early Wednesday and it’s clear overhead, take a peek!

The strength of the storm will allow the potential for sighting again Thursday morning. We will update sky condition forecasts again Wednesday.