× Rainy pattern holds, as temperatures continue their slide downward!

A feel of late autumn is in the air, as rain continues to fall, while temperatures struggle to hold in the upper 40’s. Be sure to grab the heavier coats and umbrellas, both will be needed out-the-door and throughout the day. Cooler air continues to wrap into this system but at least the rain will not be as heavy as Monday! Expect a little more dry time for today, especially during late morning and early afternoon. Breezy conditions continue too, but just not as gusty. Here is your day…

Rain chances lower on Wednesday but still a few afternoon showers should redevelop! This will be the end of rain chances for a couple of days before another shot of cold for the weekend arrives Friday night!

Today: Windy, wet and cool with scattered showers High: 50

Tonight: Spotty showers, colder and damp Low: 37

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy, chilly with isolated showers High: 49

Thursday: Mostly sunny and dry High: 61

Friday: Mostly cloudy with evening rain…windy too High: 64

Saturday: Cloudy with showers, especially early and colder High: 47