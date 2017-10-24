Here’s where to find FOX59 on Comcast’s Xfinity

Salon Boutique opens in Fishers

FISHERS, Ind. -- It's a new trend in beauty shops. Salon boutiques allow you to come in for a hair style and wardrobe change at the same time. Sherman visited with the women at Blush Salon Boutique to check it out.