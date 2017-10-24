× Two arrested on drug charges following traffic stop on Indiana Toll Road

ELKHART COUNTY, Ind.–Two Michigan City women were arrested on drug charges following a traffic stop on the Indiana Toll Road late Monday night.

Just before 11:00 p.m., an ISP trooper made a traffic stop on a car traveling westbound near the 94 mile marker, just two miles east of the Elkhart exit, for a moving violation.

While talking to the driver, identified as Raquel Robles, age 33 of Michigan City, IN, the trooper reportedly smelled raw marijuana coming from inside of the vehicle.

Both the driver and passenger, Angelica Ortiz, age 31 of Michigan City, IN, were removed from the car with a search then conducted.

During that search troopers located several baggies of suspected marijuana, and drug paraphernalia. It was also found that Ortiz had a warrant out of Lake County for identity theft.

Robles and Ortiz were both transported to the Elkhart County Jail. At the jail, it was found that Ortiz had a container of suspected methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia hidden on her.

Robles was also found to have suspected methamphetamine hidden on her.

Robles faces preliminary charges of: Possession of Methamphetamine-Level 3 Felony, Possession of Paraphernalia-Class A Misdemeanor, Possession of Marijuana-Class A Misdemeanor, Driving While Suspended Prior-Class A Misdemeanor.

Ortiz faces preliminary charges of: Dealing Methamphetamine-Level 3 Felony, Possession of Methamphetamine-Level 3 Felony, Possession of Paraphernalia-Class A Misdemeanor, Possession of Marijuana-Class A Misdemeanor, and Warrant for Identity Theft.