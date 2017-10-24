× Watch special FOX59 newscast on Facebook live during World Series

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – FOX59 is the home of the World Series in central Indiana, but that doesn’t mean Hoosiers have to miss our 10 p.m. newscast.

Viewers can catch up on the latest headlines and even interact with Dan Spehler and Fanchon Stinger during a special Facebook live newscast this week.

The anchors will host the newscast Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday starting at 10 p.m. To interact with them, head over to the FOX59 Facebook page.