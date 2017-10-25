A beautiful story of overcoming unthinkable challenges

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — An Indiana boy burned more than 98 percent of his body and is about to meet a dog rescued from a South Korean meat market.

Owen Mahan is 10 and he lives in Pittsboro, IN. When he saw a video about Chi Chi, he decided he’d like to meet her. Owen is an inspiring 10 year old boy who has overcome numerous challenges during his short life. When he was 2 years old, he survived burns covering 98% of his body. The doctors said he would never talk, walk or ride a bicycle, but today he is able to do all of these things. A surprise trip is planned in 3 weeks, on November 9, Owen and his mom are traveling to Arizona to meet Chi Chi. And you can help make the day even better.

