Central Indiana first graders collect supplies for troops serving overseas

LAWRENCE TOWNSHIP, Ind. – Some central Indiana first graders are doing their part to support those serving their country.

Mrs. Margaret Powell’s first-grade class at Amy Beverland Elementary has been collecting donations and supplies for the U.S. Army 82nd Airborne. Powell’s son is part of that unit, which is currently serving in Afghanistan.

Students spent last Wednesday, Thursday and Friday gathering money and items for care packages. The class took a walk to a Dollar Tree store Tuesday to buy more supplies with the money they collected, including socks, reading material and additional items.

Other supplies the students asked for included travel size facial wipes, deodorant, body wash, toothpaste, shampoo, Q-tips, Chapstick and floss. They’ll also send snacks overseas like energy bars, beef jerky, nuts, crackers, cookies and powdered drink mix.

The care packages are part of a service project called STARS Supporting Our Troops.