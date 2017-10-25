× Colts and T.Y. Hilton issue? They’re on to Cincinnati

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Imagine, the Indianapolis Colts reading from a script made famous by Bill Belichick.

Yet that was the tenor of the locker room Wednesday. While players were looking ahead to Sunday’s meeting with the Bengals in Cincinnati, there was some unfinished business to deal with.

And that would be whether Pro Bowl wide receiver T.Y. Hilton had followed up on his plans to address the offensive linemen – “man to man,’’ as he insisted Monday – after singling them out for substandard play in the 27-0 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars.

“I talked to some of them,’’ Hilton said, “but I’m on to Cincinnati.’’

There was no elaboration, no mention of which linemen he had approached.

Left tackle Anthony Castonzo didn’t exactly clear the air. He admitted on his normal Tuesday appearance on 1070 The Fan’s “Grady & Big Joe Show’’ Hilton had yet to offer a personal apology.

It wasn’t certain if that had taken place Wednesday.

Has T.Y. Hilton talked with you?

“Yeah, that’s over with,’’ Castonzo said, doing his best to sidestep the topic. “We’re on to Cincinnati.’’

Does it bother Castonzo the entire offensive line apparently hasn’t received an apology?

“We’re past it,’’ he said. “We’re moving on to Cincinnati.’’

In part, we can thank Belichick for that line of non-comment.

In week 3 of the 2014 season, his New England Patriots were embarrassed by the Kansas City Chiefs 41-14. Belichick’s mid-week press conference for the next opponent – the Cincinnati Bengals – was memorable for how he said nothing about the prior game.

In response to the opening question: “We’re on to Cincinnati.’’

In response to the second question, which he interrupted: “We’re on to Cincinnati.’’

In response to the third question, which he also cut short: “We’re on to Cincinnati.’’

So it went. The first five questions were answered with variances of “We’re on to Cincinnati.’’

The Colts?

They’re on to Cincinnati.

Mathis update

Assistant coach Robert Mathis was back on the practice field Wednesday after being preliminarily charged with operating a vehicle while intoxicated earlier this week. The team’s career sack leader was pulled over early Tuesday morning in Carmel with a blood alcohol of .052, which is below the legal limit of .08.

“We’re aware of what happened,’’ Chuck Pagano said. “We all know and understand that it’s a privilege and honor to coach and play in the National Football League. Nobody knows that and understands that more than Robert.

“We’ve dealt with it internally. We’ll let the legal process handle their end of it.’’

Pagano would not elaborate what that meant.

“We’ve got his back and we’ll get through it,’’ he said.

Luck update

Nothing has changed internally on how the team will handle Andrew Luck’s rehab from January surgery on his right shoulder.

Pagano emphasized when Luck gains medical clearance to play, he’ll play regardless of when that is and the team’s record.

“Nothing has changed,’’ Pagano said.

Luck practiced four times earlier this month on a limited basis before receiving a cortisone shot in his right shoulder last week and having the throwing portion of his rehab shut down. It’s likely he returns to practice next week.

Medical update

Linebacker John Simon (stinger) is “week-to-week,’’ according to Pagano, and there’s a “good chance’’ he doesn’t play Sunday at Cincinnati.

Center Ryan Kelly (hamstring) was one of several players who didn’t practice Wednesday, but he’s expected to practice Thursday.

Safety Clayton Geathers (neck) and offensive lineman Denzelle Good (wrist) practiced on a limited basis Wednesday. Geathers remains on the physically unable to perform list and, barring a setback, is expected to be added to the active roster during the bye week (Nov. 13) or before Nov. 26 game with the Tennessee Titans.

Good has been on the injured reserve list after suffering a torn ligament in his right wrist in the season opener against the Los Angeles Rams. He’s eligible to return for the Nov. 12 Pittsburgh Steelers game.