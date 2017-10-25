× Crown Hill posts signs to deter hunting in cemetery

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – You’d think you wouldn’t need to tell people not to hunt in a cemetery, but that’s the case at Crown Hill.

Wild animals like coyotes, foxes and around 40 deer roam freely around the 555-acre cemetery on the north side of Indianapolis.

Recently, cemetery officials placed “no hunting” signs throughout the grounds.

Officials say they haven’t had any trouble with hunters this fall, but a hunter shot and killed a deer in the cemetery last year. So, to avoid a repeat scenario, they put up the signs.

“It’s an unfortunate situation,” said Keith Norwalk, President of the Crown Hill Cemetery and Funeral Home. “We have a great responsibility to the families of Crown Hill who visit every day of the week and so there are liability issues if we have hunters out there with guns and bow and arrows.”

If anyone is caught at the cemetery hunting, they can face more than a slap on the wrist. It’s against the law to shoot a gun in Indianapolis unless it’s in self-defense or you’re at a shooting range.

If caught, prosecutors can charge you with criminal recklessness, up to six years in prison and a fine as high as $10,000.

A few years ago, the cemetery entered into an agreement with the Department of Natural Resources to monitor hunting in the area. Officials are now looking at changing some of their fencing to make sure hunters know they aren’t welcome.