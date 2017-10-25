× Early sunshine, shower chances again and an even colder start Thursday morning!

Skies are slowly clearing this morning and temperatures are now slipping into the upper 30’s! No doubt, a colder start this morning but a brighter start expected with sunshine. Clouds will be increasing again this afternoon and from those clouds a few more showers will be possible! Not the greatest day but some sunshine and less rain will certainly be an improvement from the past 48 hours. Rain chances look fairly weak this afternoon with only a 10% pop in your area!

Skies will clear again tonight and winds will relax. This should be enough to drop our temperatures into the middle to lower 30’s by Thursday morning. Because of this…a FROST ADVISORY will be in effect tonight and through early tomorrow morning. Thursday will be the best day of the week, in terms of sunshine, dryness and warmth so be sure to enjoy!

Another cold front slides in Friday! Timing the front and rain is tricky but it appears the best rain chances arrive in the late afternoon and evening. Along with the rain, temperatures will likely be falling through the day, thus our highs will likely occur around noon then begin to fall the rest of the day! The weekend will be chilly and unsettled at times with spotty showers and maybe a wet snowflake on Sunday…