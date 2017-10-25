Fisher-Price recalls infant motion seats due to fire hazard after dozens of incidents reported

Fisher-Price is recalling 63,000 infant motion seats because they may catch on fire, according to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission.

The recall includes seats with model numbers CMR35, CMR36, CMR37, and DYH22 and Smart Connect Soothing Motions Seats with model number CMR39.

The seat bounces, sways, or bounces and sways together. The seat also vibrates, plays 10 songs and nature sounds, and has an overhead mobile. Consumers can find the model number on the underside of the motor housing.

According to the CPSC, the motor can overheat and cause a fire.

The seats were sold at BuybuyBaby, Target, Toys R Us, Walmart and other stores nationwide and online at Amazon.com and other websites from November 2015 through October 2017 for about $160 for the Soothing Motions Seat and $175 for the Smart Connect Soothing Motions Seat.

Fisher-Price has received 36 reports of the product overheating, including one report of a fire contained within the motor housing. No injuries have been reported.

If you own one of these seats, stop using it immediately and contact Fisher-Price for a refund.