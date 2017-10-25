Here’s where to find FOX59 on Comcast’s Xfinity

Gallagher hosting two Central Indiana shows

Posted 8:47 AM, October 25, 2017, by

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. -- He's the master of smash. The king of the "Sledge-O-Matic." Gallagher is ready to thrill audiences with two shows in Central Indiana. He and comedian Artie Fletcher stopped by the FOX59 Red Couch to discuss the details.