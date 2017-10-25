INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. -- He's the master of smash. The king of the "Sledge-O-Matic." Gallagher is ready to thrill audiences with two shows in Central Indiana. He and comedian Artie Fletcher stopped by the FOX59 Red Couch to discuss the details.
Gallagher hosting two Central Indiana shows
-
Big changes on the way for central Indiana weather
-
Greenfield veteran works to honor those who served by restoring grave markers
-
More Indiana schools score high grades on accountability report
-
United Way awards grants to increase low-income children in high-quality Pre-K programs
-
Indy, Fishers mayors team up to show Amazon why central Indiana should get HQ2
-
-
Scattered showers Tuesday and Wednesday in association with Irma
-
Suspect in “Brian Kil” cyber threats faces federal judge
-
Fast-food chain Taco John’s finally coming to central Indiana
-
Actress and model Christie Brinkley is sharing her tips on staying young
-
Turning windy and warm Sunday with rain moving in
-
-
Week Seven High School Preview: Top-five battle in MIC highlights slate
-
ISP sends detectives to Colorado to investigate ‘person of interest’ in Delphi murders
-
Central Indiana officers embracing community support after losing two officers within hours