IMPD arrests 3 men following July triple homicide on north side

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – IMPD have arrested three more suspects they say are connected to the July 2017 triple homicide on the north side that killed three men.

On July 16, officers were dispatched to the 7800 block of Somerset Bay on reports of a person shot. Responding officers found three victims dead at the scene.

Police initially arrested a 15-year-old-boy in connection with the triple homicide.

On Tuesday, U.S. Marshalls detained 18-year-old Martell Williams. He was later arrested after being questioned by detectives.

On Wednesday, IMPD officers detained 18-year-old Stanley Williams and 18-year-old Troy Ward. They were arrested.

This comes after IMPD said that 18-year-old Devante Gilbert was a person of interest in connection to the case. Gilbert is facing three charges of robbery resulting in serious bodily injury after police said he turned himself in,