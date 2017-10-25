IMPD asks public to help identify person of interest, vehicle in Oct. 15 shooting

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Indianapolis police are asking the public to help them identify a vehicle and a person of interest in connection with a northwest side shooting.

Police were dispatched to the scene in the 3700 block of Lafayette Rd. just before 4 a.m. on Oct. 15. When officers arrived, they located the 32-year-old victim suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. He was transported to Methodist Hospital in critical condition.

During a subsequent investigation, detectives were able to recover surveillance video that depicts a male subject holding an object and getting into a Chevy Tahoe.

Anyone with information regarding the identity of the person of interest or the vehicle is urged to call the IMPD Aggravated Assault Office at 317-327-3501 Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477.