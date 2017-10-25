× Johnson Co. Sheriff: Teen broke into same gas station on back-to-back nights

FRANKLIN, Ind. – A teen-aged boy is facing tough questions, and potentially charges, for allegedly breaking into a rural Johnson County gas station twice this week.

According to the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office, the Shell gas station along N. Bluff Rd., just south of County Line Rd., was broken into a little after 1 a.m. Tuesday.

A deputy found a broken cinder block and a fire extinguisher sitting in front of the gas station’s shattered glass front door.

The next day, at roughly 12:35 a.m., the gas station’s alarm sounded again. Authorities again responded and found a broken window.

After viewing security footage from the two nights, investigators determined the same person was responsible for both break-ins.

Each time, the teenager made away with a few containers of chewing tobacco.

“When we heard it was chewing tobacco that was stolen, we knew more than likely that we were looking for someone very young involved in this,” said Johnson County Sheriff Doug Cox. “The pictures kind of tell the tale that is in fact true.”

The gas station had already taken additional measures to secure the door by adding horizontal bars to prevent another burglary. The plan is to do the same to all the windows, too.

“I was a little frustrated that keeps on happening and I was surprised that he came back, too,” said Sandeep Sangha, a worker at the gas station.

According to Cox and Sangha, a customer recognized the teenager.

Cox said the teenager could face charges as an adult and tougher consequences if he has an prior crimes on his record.

“He could go to jail for, I think that’s around $14,” said Sangha. “It’s not really worth it at all.”

Cox said his staff were expecting the teenager and his parents to come to the sheriff’s office.