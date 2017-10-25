× Police asking for public’s help to find potential stolen items following 38-year-old man’s arrest

WABASH COUNTY, Ind. – Indiana State Police are asking for the public’s help to help find stolen items following an arrest earlier this year.

Donnie Horne, 38, of Huntington, was arrested in July 2017 on a felony charge for possession of stolen property.

Now after an investigation, ISP believes Horne could have allegedly stolen more items and are asking for help recovering them.

Horne was arrested after police believe he stole a New Holland tractor from a farm in Roann and then sold it at a Hamilton County auction for $4,500.

The tractor was valued at approximately $10,000.

Police said evidence discovered during the ongoing investigation revealed that Horne could have allegedly sold more stolen items.

If you, or someone you know, has purchased items or knows the whereabouts of any items Horne has sold, are asked to contact Indiana State Police Detective Joshua Maller at 765-473-6666.