× Police: Muncie grandmother arrested for neglect of dependent following .38 BAC test

MUNCIE, Ind. – A mother in Muncie was arrested Tuesday for neglect of a dependent after police said she was too intoxicated to take care of her 19-month-old-granddaughter and son.

Donnica Douglass, 41, was taken into custody after police were dispatched to the 1200 block of E. 1st St. at around 10:50 p.m. on a report of a domestic dispute.

Police said when they arrived to the residence, they first made contact with Douglass and her 15-year-old son.

Responding officers stated that they believed Douglass was under the influence of alcohol because her speech was slurred, eyes were watery and her balance was unsteady.

Police observed a small child in the residence, later determined to be Douglass’ 19-month-old-granddaughter.

Douglass’ 15-year-old son told police that his sister, the mother of the 19-month-old, got locked out of the home following an argument with Douglass.

Police gave Douglass a breath test and she reportedly registered a .385 BAC result.

Authorities charged Douglass with neglect of a dependent after they believed she was too intoxicated to take care of her granddaughter and her son.