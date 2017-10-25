RECIPE: Apple Cider Sangria

Apple Cider Sangria (adult & kid-friendly)

2 cups apple cider

2 bottles (10 to 12 ounces each) ginger beer (substitute ginger ale for kids)

1 bottle favorite white wine (substitute sparkling cider for kids)

3 large apples, assorted colors (red, green, golden), unpeeled, cored and sliced

1 large navel orange, cut into slices

1 lemon, slices

Optional garnishes: more apple slices or cinnamon sticks

In a large pitcher, bowl or container, whisk together apple cider, ginger beer (ginger ale) and white wine (sparkling cider.) Add sliced apples, orange and lemon. Refrigerate at least 1 hour before serving to allow flavors to blend. Makes about 8 servings

Recipe by culinary dietitian & nutritionist Kim Galeaz, RDN, CD