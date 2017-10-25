RECIPE: Apple Cider Sangria

Apple Cider Sangria (adult & kid-friendly)
- 2 cups apple cider
- 2 bottles (10 to 12 ounces each) ginger beer (substitute ginger ale for kids)
- 1 bottle favorite white wine (substitute sparkling cider for kids)
- 3 large apples, assorted colors (red, green, golden), unpeeled, cored and sliced
- 1 large navel orange, cut into slices
- 1 lemon, slices
- Optional garnishes: more apple slices or cinnamon sticks
In a large pitcher, bowl or container, whisk together apple cider, ginger beer (ginger ale) and white wine (sparkling cider.) Add sliced apples, orange and lemon. Refrigerate at least 1 hour before serving to allow flavors to blend. Makes about 8 servings
Recipe by culinary dietitian & nutritionist Kim Galeaz, RDN, CD