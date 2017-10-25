RECIPE: Candy Corn Sugar Cookie Pizza

Candy Corn Sugar Cookie Pizza

Homemade Sugar Cookie Dough*

1 ½ cups sifted powdered sugar

1 cup butter, unsalted

1 egg

1 teaspoon pure vanilla extract

½ teaspoon pure almond extract

2 ½ cups all-purpose flour

1 teaspoon baking soda

1 teaspoon cream of tartar

Optional garnish: fall/Halloween M&M’s or any other favorite candy crushed in small pieces

In a large bowl, mix sugar and butter together with electric mixer. Add egg, vanilla and almond extracts. Mix thoroughly until blended. In a separate medium bowl, whisk together flour, baking soda and cream of tartar. Add slowly to butter mixture, mixing well on medium until thoroughly blended. Refrigerate dough 2 to 3 hours.

Heat oven to 375⁰F. Lightly grease or spray a large (12-14-inch) pizza pan. Pat or roll dough on pan, making sure it’s the same thickness all around. Bake until done in middle and slightly golden, about 9 to 14 minutes, depending on your oven. Cool on wire rack. Once completely cooled, ice with my buttercream icing to resemble candy corn. Sprinkle with M&Ms or candy if desired. Refrigerate iced cookie until serving time. Slice into wedges. Makes 8-12 servings.

Kim’s Buttercream Icing

1 cup butter (or ½ cup butter + ½ cup Crisco shortening)

1 vanilla or clear vanilla**

4 cups (1 pound) sifted powdered sugar

2 tablespoons whole milk

Gel colors: orange and golden yellow

In a large mixing bowl, cream the butter. Add vanilla and mix until combined. Gradually add powdered sugar, about 1 cup at a time, beating well on medium speed. Add the whole milk in between sugar additions. Mix 3 minutes, or until slightly fluffier. Take out one-third of the white icing and set aside. Tint one-third bright golden yellow and last one-third orange. Pipe or spread each color in a circular pattern on the cookie (yellow on crust edge, bigger band of orange in center and small circle of white in middle.)

*Use two of those refrigerated sugar cookie dough logs if you want.

**Use clear vanilla if you’re going to need part of the icing to stay bright white.

Recipe by culinary dietitian & nutritionist Kim Galeaz, RDN, CD