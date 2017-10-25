VIDEO: Escaped cows cause udder chaos in Peru, briefly close U.S. 31

PERU, Ind. – A group of cows escaped in Peru early Saturday morning, and you better bullieve police had a tough time trying to wrangle all of them.

Police tell the Kokomo Tribune they spent two hours trying to corral four cows that escaped from their owner early Saturday morning.

Officers were originally dispatched to the U.S. 24 exit ramp onto north U.S. 31 after a caller reported cows on the highway. The officers were searching for the cows when a second call about cows on the loose came in. This time, the caller said they were at the Gallahan Travel Plaza.

“My first thought was there was someone trying to get all the police out of town so they could rob a store or something. I just didn’t think it was real,” Peru Officer Keith Smith told the Kokomo Tribune.

A third caller reported spotting the cows on the highway, and officers found them in the median of U.S. 31 about a mile from the truck stop.

Smith posted dashcam video from their escapades trying to corral the cows. Throughout the course of the night the cows mooooved from a church parking lot to a residential area to a pond. Eventually, the cows disappeared into a field.

Police contacted the owners to let them know their cows were on the loose but out of harm’s way. It’s unclear whether the owners ever got their cows back.