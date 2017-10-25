Warm up in store Thursday before cooler air and rain moves in again

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. --Temperatures this morning started in the mid to upper 30s with some sunshine. It's been a chilly day with highs in the upper 40s and cloud cover moving back in this afternoon. The sky will clear back out after sunset with temperatures falling into the mid-30s tonight. With clear skies, light winds and temperatures in the mid-30s, frost will be possible. A Frost Advisory is in effect from midnight until 9 a.m. Thursday. Highs Thursday will reach 60 degrees.

Rain will move back into the area as a cold front moves through Friday. Expect rain Friday afternoon as temperatures fall from the upper 50s. It will also become breezy.

Saturday and Sunday will bring highs in the upper 40s with lows down in the 30s. Sunday morning may dip to freezing for the first time this season. A quick preview of Halloween features highs in the low 50s with a partly cloudy sky. It looks dry for now! --Danielle Dozier