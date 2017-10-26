× Brownsburg police K9 fatally struck by car after escaping enclosure

BROWNSBURG, Ind.– Brownsburg police are mourning the death of one of their K9s.

K9 Darro was struck by a vehicle Wednesday night in Brownsburg at 56th Street and Northfield East Drive. Police say the K9 was last seen in his secured enclosure in the back yard of his handler’s residence 30 minutes before the incident.

Around 9 p.m., Brownsburg residents had been trying to secure a black German Shepard on the loose. The dog was hit by a car and police say the driver was not at fault.

The dog was transported to an animal hospital, but had already died at the scene. Thursday morning, Brownsburg police learned the victim was K9 Darro.

An investigation is underway into the events that led up to the incident. It is unclear how K9 Darro got out of the enclosure, and police say learning that information is one of their main objectives.

The department will hold an internal funeral service for K9 Darro. It will not be open to the public.