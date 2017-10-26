× Education Secretary Betsy DeVos to visit FFA convention downtown Friday

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.– U.S. Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos will be in Indianapolis Friday to participate in the National Future Farmers of America (FFA) Convention.

The U.S. Department of Education says DeVos will give brief remarks at the convention in Bankers Life Fieldhouse around 8 a.m. before visiting the Ag Explorer booth in the Indiana Convention Center.

She also will hold a closed roundtable discussion with FFA student leaders.

DeVos was last in Indiana in September as part of her national “Rethink School” tour.

The FFA convention continues downtown through Saturday afternoon.