Trick or tech? Verizon stopped by with gear and gadgets to scare up Halloween fun and ways to keep track of your trick or treaters.
Halloween Tech
-
Latest tech for Halloween
-
Halloween Costume Trends
-
Halloween safety for pets
-
Adult Halloween party ideas
-
Your Town Friday: Get in the Halloween spirit with 36th annual ZooBoo event at Indy Zoo
-
-
Trick-or-Treat comes with safety warnings from police
-
Indianapolis Colts to host Kids Club Halloween Party next week at Lucas Oil stadium
-
Halloween 2017: When and where to go trick-or-treating around central Indiana
-
A highway to hell: 13 songs to get you ready for Halloween
-
Muncie man creates Halloween masks
-
-
One school says ‘no’ to Halloween school parties
-
Elementary school cancels Halloween parade to “ensure all student’s individual differences are respected”
-
Celebrating Halloween with LUSH Cosmetics