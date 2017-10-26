× IMPD arrests two men after they allegedly stole $2,800 worth of cigarettes during burglary

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – IMPD arrested two suspects early Thursday morning after they were dispatched to the near northeast side on the report of a burglary.

Just after 1:15 a.m., officers were dispatched to a Dollar General store located in the 3700 block of N. Keystone Ave.

Responding officers said the store had been broken into, but no suspects were at the scene.

Shortly after, 32-year-old Jerique Richardson and 58-year-old Jeffery Sanders were arrested in the 3500 block of Tacoma Ave. for allegedly conducting the robbery.

Nearby, they located a yellow shopping cart with approximately $2800 worth of cigarettes.

After reviewing evidence at the scene, police arrested Richardson and Sanders on suspicion of theft and burglary.

They were later transported to the City-County Building for booking. The Marion County Prosecutor’s Office will review the case and make a charging decision.