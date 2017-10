× IMPD investigating after newborn dies on north side

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – IMPD is investigating tonight after a newborn reportedly died at the hospital.

Just before 6:30 p.m., police were called to the 2800 block of N. Capitol Ave. on a report of a child not breathing inside a home on the city’s north side.

Medics arrived and transported the infant to Riley Children’s Hospital, where it was pronounced dead.

We will update this story once more information becomes available.