Indy teen finally gets placed on national kidney transplant list after 13 years of dialysis

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – A 19-year-old who has been a patient at Riley Hospital for Children for most of his life is finally on the national kidney transplant list.

Jac`Quel Jones had a kidney transplant when he was 2-years-old. By the time he was 6, that kidney failed. He has been on dialysis ever since.

“Right now this is like playoffs. Seriously, this is like playoffs. So when I get the kidney that`s an automatic championship right there,” Jones said.

Because Jones has been on dialysis for so long, he’s developed antibodies against most of the local population, so it’s nearly impossible to find a match in the area. His placement on the national donor list expands his donor options.

“He’s a remarkable kid, and to deal with being on dialysis for that long, the emotional, physical strength it takes is taking a toll on his body dramatically,” said Dr. William Goggins, Surgical Director of Kidney Transplantation at IU Health.

Despite his condition, Jones keeps his spirits high. He loves to play basketball and joke around with his nurses.

“He’s pretty positive; he has a good attitude, so he inspires me. He inspires me to do better to be a better nurse, and to love these kids, because we all love these kids,” said dialysis nurse Suzie Hedrick at Riley.