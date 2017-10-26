× Man considered person of interest in Delphi murder case facing new charges in Colorado

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. – A man considered a person of interest in the investigation into the deaths of two Delphi teens now faces new charges in an unrelated case in Colorado.

Daniel Nations appeared in court Wednesday, where he was formally charged with felony menacing. He’s accused of threatening hikers with a hatchet.

Nations could also be charged with reckless endangerment, trespassing and assault in that case. According to KCNC, Nations threatened people with a hatchet on a trail last month. The incident happened in the same area where a bicyclist was shot and killed in mid-September.

Police have made no formal connection between Nations and the murder case.

Nations gained national attention when detectives with the Indiana State Police interviewed him in connection with the February 2017 murders of Abby Williams and Libby German in Delphi.

Their murders remain unsolved. Police have released a photo and sketch of the suspected killer in the case along with a short audio clip of a man saying, “Down the hill.”

Indiana State Police traveled to Colorado to interview Nations but said there was no specific information that includes him or excludes him as a possible suspect in the case.

In Indiana, Nations is a registered sex offender with convictions for domestic battery and drug possession. He was driving a car with expired Indiana plates when police in Colorado arrested him.

Nations is due for another court appearance in Colorado Friday.

Local police are urging anyone with information about the Delphi case to call 844-459-5786 or email Abbyandlibbytip@cacoshrf.com.