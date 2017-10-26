× Marines kick off 2017 Toys for Tots campaign in Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – The United States Marine Corps kicked off their 2017 Toys for Tots campaign on Thursday with a goal to give toys to 60,000 children.

Every year, marines hold a toy and donation drive for kids up to age 12. 97 percent of the funds go toward buying the children gifts.

Marines spent time at Toys-R-Us Thursday morning picking out a variety of fun toys for kids around the area.

“Every toy that’s dropped goes out to a kid in need, every dollar we get we try to use it the best way possible, we don’t have any manpower costs, we don’t pay anybody, everything we do goes to a little bit of fuel for our trucks and everything else is to the kids,” Staff Sgt. Christopher Lecur said.

Through the end of the year, businesses around the city will have donation boxes to collect toys.

If you’d like to donate or find the closest drop-off location near you, visit their website here.