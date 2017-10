× Maroon 5 will bring tour to Indianapolis in September 2018

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Popular pop-rock band Maroon 5 is bringing their tour to Indianapolis in 2018.

Their concert, which is part of the “Red Pill Blues Tour,” is scheduled for Thursday, September 20, 2018 at Bankers Life Fieldhouse.

Tickets go on sale on November 4 at 10 a.m. on Ticketmaster.

The band, which is led by Adam Levine, will release their Red Pill Blues album on November 3.

You can find more information about tickets here.