Murder in Crown Hill remains unsolved nearly one year later

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – IMPD homicide detectives are still working to make an arrest in a murder that remains unsolved almost a year later.

The shooting took place in November 2016 near 37th and Kenwood. That scene is in the Crown Hill neighborhood.

The victim Charles Nash was killed after being shot numerous times.

Nash lived just a few steps from his own home.

Witnesses have told police that a verbal argument took place between Nash and some people in a nearby alley.

That argument erupted into gunfire.

Nash was hit while running back toward his home.

No arrests have ever been made in the case. Anyone with information is still asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 317-262-TIPS.