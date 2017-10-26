NAACP leaders question how fatal Flora fire investigation is being handled

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – The Indiana chapter of the NAACP and family members of the four girls killed in a Flora house fire are calling out investigators for how they’ve handled the investigation.

Thursday, during the kickoff to the Indiana State NAACP Convention, leaders questioned why more hasn’t been done in determining who set the fire and why family members have been shut out of the investigation process.

Conference President Barbara Bolling-Williams says she believes authorities have “bungled” the investigation.

She says she believes investigators may be trying to cover up their missteps.

“Too many questions after a year? We should be wrapping things up now,” said Bolling-Williams. “I don’t even want to live in a community where this is allowed to happen and you couldn’t give me any answers. Why would I even want to stay there?”

Bolling-Williams says the organization plans to keep pressure on investigators until the case is solved.

“A lot of unanswered questions are out there, and the NAACP is going to do all we can to make sure that whoever is responsible for this, this heinous act, that this comes to light and is dealt with appropriately,” said Barbara Bolling-Williams, a member of the NAACP’s National Board of Directors.

FOX59’s Aishah Hasnie spoke to Bolling-Williams last week about the intentions of the NAACP and the victims’ family.