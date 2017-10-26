Noblesville man arrested following bank robbery in Anderson

ANDERSON, Ind. – The Edgewood Police Department is thanking the public after they arrested the man believed to be responsible for a bank robbery on Thursday morning.

Michael Eaton was reportedly arrested Friday in connection to the robbery. He was taken from his home in Noblesville without incident.

He was transported to the Madison County Jail.

Officers were initially dispatched to the Madison County Federal Credit Union located in the 3600 block of Nichol Ave. on the report of a robbery.

After meeting with bank personnel, authorities determined thy were looking for a white male, 6’2″-6’4″, 275-300 lbs, 30-40 years of age, with dark hair, full beard and a moustache.

Eaton was allegedly wearing a dark colored parka, shirt, possible sweatpants and had a white baseball hat.

The department wants to thank the public for several social media tips and phone calls that led to Eaton’s arrest.