Police investigating after bank robbery in Anderson

ANDERSON, Ind. – The Edgewood Police Department is investigating after a bank in Anderson was reportedly robbed on Thursday morning.

Officers were dispatched to the Madison County Federal Credit Union located in the 3600 block of Nichol Ave. on the report of a robbery.

After meeting with bank personnel, authorities determined the suspect is a white male, 6’2″-6’4″, 275-300 lbs, 30-40 years of age, with dark hair, full beard and a moustache.

He was wearing a dark colored parka, shirt, possible sweatpants and had a white baseball hat.

The suspect was driving a tan or silver mid-sized 4 door sedan, possibly a Buick LeSabre, with rust near the bottom of the doors and around the wheel wells.

If you have any information which may assist in identifying or apprehending this suspect, please call the Edgewood Police Department at 765-642-3200.