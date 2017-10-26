× RECIPE: Peruvian Spiced Salmon with Corn and Avocado Salsa

4 (6-8 oz.) salmon filets

1 tablespoon extra-virgin olive oil

Peruvian Rub

1 tablespoon smoked paprika

1 tablespoon ground cumin

2 teaspoons ground coriander

1 teaspoon onion powder

1 teaspoon garlic powder

½ teaspoon dried oregano leaves

1 tablespoon firmly packed light brown sugar

½ teaspoon salt

¼ teaspoon ground black pepper

Corn and Avocado Salsa

1 can (15.25 oz.) whole kernel sweet corn, drained

2 medium jalapeno peppers, seeded and very finely chopped*

¾ cup finely chopped red onion

2 small garlic cloves, very finely minced

½ cup chopped cilantro

2 -3 avocados, chopped*

1/3 cup lime juice

1 tablespoon extra-virgin olive oil

½ teaspoon salt

Directions

Make salsa by combining corn, peppers, onion, garlic and cilantro in a large bowl. Add chopped avocados. Mix lime juice, oil and salt in a small bowl and pour over all ingredients, lightly tossing to coat all ingredients. Set aside (or refrigerate if you’re not eating within the hour.)

Heat oven to 425⁰F. Whisk all rub ingredients together in a small bowl. Line a rimmed baking sheet (at least 10×15-inch size) with heavy duty foil. Arrange salmon on foil, pat dry, and drizzle with olive oil (dividing it between 4 filets.) Rub oil over filet thoroughly. Divide Peruvian rub between each filet, patting firmly on top. Bake 8 to 14 minutes, watching closely, until salmon reaches desired doneness (either flakes easily with a fork or is roughly 145 degrees). Serve immediately with salsa. Makes 4 large servings.

Recipe by culinary dietitian & nutritionist Kim Galeaz, RDN, CD