RECIPE: Peruvian Spiced Salmon with Corn and Avocado Salsa
4 (6-8 oz.) salmon filets
1 tablespoon extra-virgin olive oil
Peruvian Rub
1 tablespoon smoked paprika
1 tablespoon ground cumin
2 teaspoons ground coriander
1 teaspoon onion powder
1 teaspoon garlic powder
½ teaspoon dried oregano leaves
1 tablespoon firmly packed light brown sugar
½ teaspoon salt
¼ teaspoon ground black pepper
Corn and Avocado Salsa
1 can (15.25 oz.) whole kernel sweet corn, drained
2 medium jalapeno peppers, seeded and very finely chopped*
¾ cup finely chopped red onion
2 small garlic cloves, very finely minced
½ cup chopped cilantro
2 -3 avocados, chopped*
1/3 cup lime juice
1 tablespoon extra-virgin olive oil
½ teaspoon salt
Directions
Make salsa by combining corn, peppers, onion, garlic and cilantro in a large bowl. Add chopped avocados. Mix lime juice, oil and salt in a small bowl and pour over all ingredients, lightly tossing to coat all ingredients. Set aside (or refrigerate if you’re not eating within the hour.)
Heat oven to 425⁰F. Whisk all rub ingredients together in a small bowl. Line a rimmed baking sheet (at least 10×15-inch size) with heavy duty foil. Arrange salmon on foil, pat dry, and drizzle with olive oil (dividing it between 4 filets.) Rub oil over filet thoroughly. Divide Peruvian rub between each filet, patting firmly on top. Bake 8 to 14 minutes, watching closely, until salmon reaches desired doneness (either flakes easily with a fork or is roughly 145 degrees). Serve immediately with salsa. Makes 4 large servings.
Recipe by culinary dietitian & nutritionist Kim Galeaz, RDN, CD