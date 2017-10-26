× RECIPE: Thai Orange Baked Tilapia

Thai Orange Baked Tilapia

Ingredients

4 (6 oz.) tilapia filets

¾ cup orange juice

3 tablespoons lime juice

2 tablespoons lemon juice

1/3 – ½ cup Thai sweet chili sauce

1 ½ tablespoons firmly packed light brown sugar

1 tablespoon vegetable oil

1 tablespoon lower-sodium soy sauce

½ teaspoon paprika

1 teaspoon garlic powder

¾ to 1 teaspoon crushed red pepper

½ teaspoon salt

Zest from one medium/large orange

2 tablespoons chopped cilantro, optional garnish

Directions

Heat oven to 425⁰F. Spray or butter a glass 9×13-inch baking dish. Arrange tilapia filets in dish. In a medium bowl, whisk together all three juices, Thai sweet chili paste, brown sugar, oil, soy sauce, paprika, garlic powder, crushed red pepper, salt and orange zest. Pour marinade over tilapia filets and let sit 15 minutes. Cook fish 10 to 15 minutes, until fish flakes easily with fork. Sprinkle with chopped cilantro and serve with remaining sauce. Makes 4 servings.

Recipe by culinary dietitian & nutritionist Kim Galeaz, RDN, CD