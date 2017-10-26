Starbucks releases Zombie Frappuccino topped with whipped cream ‘brains’

Starbucks’ Zombie Frappuccino appeared in stores across the country Thursday, and reviews are starting to roll in.

The creepy promotional photos of the drink, which comes topped with “brains” – made of pink whipped cream and red mocha drizzle – are eye-catching, and many gave positive reviews. For others, the anticipation apparently didn’t match the experience.

The Zombie Frappuccino is a “ghastly green body” with tart fall flavors of apple and caramel. The blended drink is the third such Halloween beverage, a trend that started in 2014 with the Franken Frappuccino, which was followed by the Frappula Frappuccino in both 2015 and 2016.

Starbucks says the drink is an ode to its monster party theme. “We had already invited Frankenstein and vampires to the party, so we came up with another monster that could join the bash,” said Jennica Robinson, from the Starbucks beverage development team.

The Zombie Frappuccino is available in select stores in the United States and Canada until Oct. 31, while supplies last.

Here’s what some are saying on Twitter about the Zombie Frappuccino: