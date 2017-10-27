Here’s where to find FOX59 on Comcast’s Xfinity

A daytime look at Indy Scream Park

Posted 9:25 AM, October 27, 2017, by

ANDERSON, Ind. -- A junkyard of zombies and mutants is one of five different haunted houses waiting for you for one price, if you can handle it. All week long our FOX59 Morning Team has been taking you inside the attractions at Indy Scream Park. Sherman stopped by to take a look around.