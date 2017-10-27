× I-65 northbound closed near I-465 on south side after crash involving semi truck; fatality under investigation

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — All lanes of northbound I-65 are closed just north of the I-465 ramp on the south side after a crash involving a semi truck.

Indiana State Police said the crash involves a fatality. It appeared someone in a passenger car died, and investigators were still trying to determine what happened.

INDOT cameras showed a semi truck on its side in the middle of the interstate. Southbound lanes were also closed for cleanup, INDOT said.

State police said southbound lanes reopened just before 6:30 a.m., adding that traffic was still slow. Drivers are asked to avoid the area for the next hour or so, according to Sgt. John Perrine with ISP.

This is a developing story.