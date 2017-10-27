× Indianapolis woman charged after being accused of mishandling funds for celebrity speakers

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – A local woman has been charged with two counts of theft after she was accused of mishandling $70,000 worth of her client’s funds.

Beatrice Land, of Indianapolis, was charged Friday after she was accused of diverting funds from her business, Anne Land Agency LLC, to her personal bank account.

Land allegedly told Easterseals Crossroads she could book Jennifer Bricker as the guest speaker and performer for its event.

A contract between Easterseals and Land stated that Easterseals would pay Land in four installments totaling $30,000 in exchange for Bricker’s appearance and performance.

Bricker did appear, but Prosecutors say Easterseals was contacted two months after the event by representatives of Bricker’s seeking payment for her services.

It is further alleged that the National Future Farmers of America Organization (FFA) hired her agency to book a celebrity guest speaker for their annual event held on October 19, 2016.

Land and the FFA entered a contract stating that she would reserve Bear Grylls to appear at their event for $75,000 plus expenses.

On the day of the contract signing, Land allegedly required the FFA to pay a $40,000 deposit. Shortly after the contract was signed, Prosecutors said the FFA received letters from Grylls representatives stating that Bear Grylls has no relationship or contract with the FFA or Land Agency LLC.

Land did not refund the money to the FFA, and Grylls never appeared for the event.

After further investigation, Land allegedly deposited the checks from both instances into her personal bank account.

The charges are a result of an investigation by the Marion County Prosecutor’s Office Grand Jury Division.

An initial hearing for has not been set at this time.