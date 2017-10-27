× Man charged in 3-year-old girl’s murder takes plea deal, will serve 77 years in prison

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.– A man charged with the murder of a 3-year-old girl pleaded guilty to murder and two counts of battery.

Amabel Calderon, 3, died in December 2014.

Court documents said Amabel suffered a number of injuries—including a head injury, retinal hemorrhages and bruises—that were consistent with being violently hit against a wall. Many of her bruises were consistent with bite marks, investigators said. According to the probable cause affidavit, Bailey told detectives that he bit the girl and picked her up using his teeth on at least one occasion.

He told FOX59 he was disciplining the girl at her mother’s request. He said he put her in the corner, but she wouldn’t stay.

“The torture and murder of Amabel is without question one of the most horrendous and senseless crimes we have witnessed during my seven years in office,” Marion County Prosecutor Curry said. “By this resolution, Freddie Bailey will appropriately spend the majority, if not all, of his life in prison.”

The plea agreement states Bailey will serve 77 years in the Indiana Department of Correction (IDOC). Prosecutors were initially working for a sentence of life without parole. A formal sentencing hearing is set for Dec. 1.

Bailey was the boyfriend of the children’s mother, Maria Calderon. In April 2016, Calderon pleaded guilty to neglect of a dependent resulting in death. The terms of her agreement state she will be sentenced to 40 years, with 20 years served in the IDOC and five served in Community Corrections. She also agreed to cooperate in the conviction of Bailey.