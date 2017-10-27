× Man charged in connection with Amanda Blackburn’s murder pleads guilty to robbery, burglary

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – A man charged in connection with the death of a pastor’s pregnant wife in November 2015 has entered a plea deal.

Jalen Watson, 23, is one of three men charged in the fatal shooting of Amanda Blackburn during a home invasion robbery on November 10, 2015.

The court confirms Watson is pleading guilty to one count of robbery and two counts of burglary in connection with the case. Per the agreement, all other charges, including two counts of murder, will be dismissed.

Larry Taylor and Diano Gordon also face murder charges in connection with Blackburn’s death.

Additionally, all three men are accused of committing two other burglaries on the morning of Blackburn’s death, as well as robbing a woman at a west side apartment on November 3, 2015.

Watson has agreed to plead guilty to burglary in that case with all other charges to be dismissed.

Watson’s next hearing is scheduled for April 27, 2018.