New procedure gives men hope to restore their hairline

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.-- A problem many men face is losing their hair, especially at a young age. Women go through it as well with thinning hair as they get older.

Luckily, there's new hope to restore your hair to its former glory. It's called scalp micropigmentation.

"I take a tattoo machine and I'm creating the look of a hair follicle by just pressing into the skin by .3 millimeters and creating a very dense look of hair even though perhaps a person doesn't even have hair," said scalp micropigmentation specialist Jared Shaughnessy.

Shaughnessy is a firefighter by day, but he rescues hairlines and thinning hair on his days off inside his suite at Lash and Brow Design Co. in Carmel. He flew in a trainer from Brussels for five days of intense training.

"I've always been a little self conscious because I've got major scarring on my scalp from a motorcycle injury, so this was something I didn't even think was possible to be fixed," first time client Jeanne Rieger said.

Shaughnessy's model client was Mr. Indianapolis body building title holder John Hawkins. Hawkins works in an industry all about confidence, but struggled with hair loss at an early age.

"I'm 31 and then was balding here and people said I look older than I am and everybody wants a fresh lining," he said.

After two sessions and 50,000 dots later, the body builder and personal trainer says he's back.

"I felt like I was 21 again. I went back to my 21-year-old photo I'm like, man, because I've always kept my hair low and I was like I got my hairline back. I felt great. Grew my beard out and everything so I felt good," said Hawkins.

"It's empowering. I think that I have the opportunity to radically change someone, the way that they feel about themselves and to have that power is just so amazing I love to be able to help people feel better about themselves," said Shaughnessy.

The scalp micropigmentation lasts about five years before you'll need to have it touched up. Pricing for a full treatment range from $3,000 to $5,000. For more information about the service. click here.